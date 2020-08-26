Friday Night Lights start this week
Both Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia held their football scrimmages on Aug. 21, giving fans a chance to see what their home teams will look like this season. The Big Reds will travel to Uel F. ‘Bob’ Evans Field for the 2020 season opening kickoff on Aug. 28, beginning at 7 p.m. in Logan.
