Do you have a sweet tooth for Candyland or a detective's talent for Clue? Perhaps you excel at Monopoly?
Families can spend time competing with each other and help for a good cause from 5-10 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center.
The family game night proceeds go to finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes through Team Diabetic Rainbow Cows and JDRF OneWalk.
Previously, Team Diabetic Rainbow Cows had placed colorful cows all over Arlington. But Alicia Rhea, whose son Jamey has Type 1 Diabetes, said they wanted to try something different to raise money this year. The event is $25 per family or $10 per couple.
"I was thinking about doing something different for the winter," said Rhea. "We're in the early stages of planning."
Jamey, a sophomore at Arlington High School, was diagnosed four years ago when he was 11.
"We never thought it would happen to our family and then it comes," Alicia said.
They have done different activities over the years to raise money. Alicia said last year they had a meal with lessons on what it is like to live with Type 1 Diabetes.
For more information, contact Alicia at 402-214-2497.
