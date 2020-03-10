About an hour after a benefit for the family of Andy Andreasen began on Saturday, nearly 100 people sat around tables holding conversation or walking around the perimeter of the Rybin Building in Arlington bidding on more than 100 items in a silent auction.
The benefit aimed to raise money for the family of Andreasen, a longtime Blair business owner and a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, who died unexpectedly in December after suffering a massive heart attack at his store, Andy's Mow Town.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly; children Nate (Heather) Andreasen, Craig (Holly) Andreasen, Brandon (Tonya) Andreasen, Josh and Faith; grandchildren Landen, Klaire, Eden,Elliott, Kaelynn, Ella, Emerson, Aubree and Elmer. Parents, Roger and Donna Andreasen; sisters Audra & Karen; grandmother Viola Crone; and aunts, uncles, nephews and niece.
Tickets for a pulled pork dinner were $10 for adults, and people continued to arrive at the Rybin Building on the Washington County Fairgrounds at around 6:30. The benefit also included a 50/50 raffle in addition to the silent auction items. Auction items included a Nebraska Cornhusker fire pit, a picnic table, Creighton men's soccer season tickets, and several paintings.
Monetary donations were made at the benefit and before the event at Washington County Bank and Two River's Bank with checks made payable to the Andy Andreasen Memorial Fund. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for donations. The link can be found on the Andreasen Family Benefit Facebook page.
