A Falls City man is wanted for burglarizing several Blair storage units, according to court documents filed in Washington County Court.
Allen W. Chesson, 52, is charged with three counts of burglary, a Class 2A felony. A warrant was issued Dec. 12.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called to a storage facility in the 500 block of South 13th Street at approximately 4 p.m. Oct. 21 for a theft from a storage unit.
The renter of the storage unit told officers someone had cut the lock off the unit and taken two custom handmade wooden cake stands, valued at $150 each.
The owner of the storage facility provided surveillance video, which showed a green Buick sedan arrive at the storage units at approximately 5:10 p.m. Oct. 17. The suspect was described as a heavy-set white man with a beard, wearing an orange shirt and gray shorts.
The suspect was seen cutting the lock with bolt cutters and removing the cake stands, which he placed in his car. He was also seen manipulating the lock on another unit before returning to car and driving to the units on the west side.
Officers later received reports of locks that were removed on two other units, but it was unknown if any items were taken.
Two renters later reported an antique table, valued at $1,200 and a jar of change, which totaled an estimated $75, were missing from two of the units.
Investigators checked the license plate for the vehicle seen in the surveillance video. The car was registered to Chesson, who matched the physical characteristics of the suspect.
Chesson has multiple outstanding warrants for theft and burglaries in Sarpy and Douglas counties, according to the report.
