More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.
Students from the area recognized for their academic success include:
• Isabelle Alvis of Logan, Human Physiology, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Derek Hansen of Missouri Valley, English, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Nathan Herbst of Persia, Accounting, Tippie College of Business.
• Ashley Hytrek of Honey Creek, Undeclared Engineering, College of Engineering.
• Marie Ohlinger of Portsmouth, Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering.
• Daniel Rieck of Honey Creek, International Relations, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Brodie Skinner of Modale, Biology, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Johanna Skinner of Modale, English Education, College of Education.
• Jennifer Stueve of Logan, Biology, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
• Maverick Winther of Woodbine, Pre-Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The University of Iowa is located in Iowa City.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
• Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list for that semester.
• Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine can qualify for the Dean's List with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit if deemed appropriate by the college.
• Beginning in fall 2011, College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses must have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a GPA of 3.50 or higher.
• Courses offered on a S/U (satisfactory/unsatisfactory) or P/S (pass/fail) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the Dean's List.
