Nothing — not even the Fourth of July and county fairs — has escaped this year unscathed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Event after event has been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
In the last month, fairs in Dodge, Colfax, Cass and Madison counties have been canceled. Burt County has canceled all non-4-H events.
Communities across the country also have called off Fourth of July celebrations, opting to not even have fireworks.
That's not the case in Washington County.
Last week, the Washington County Fair Board announced the fair would go on, though not quite as planned. A concert featuring country singers Granger Smith and Logan Mize has been canceled and the demolition derby has been postponed. Both events draw large crowds.
Events like the tractor pulls, barbecue contest and mud volleyball tournament, which are held outdoors, will go on. The 4-H livestock and static shows will continue as well as open class exhibits.
In May, the Blair City Council voiced their approval of the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show on the former Dana College campus where residents could easily social distance. The city budgeted $6,500 for the show, which is also supplemented by donations.
A new Blair Celebrations nonprofit organization is seeking donations for this year's event.
In a year when so much has been called off due to the pandemic and have left people with little to do but go to work and return home, Washington County residents have something to look forward to.
The Fair Board and Blair city officials should be applauded for facing a challenge and having the courage to move forward with their respective events. It's not an easy decision and it will take plenty of planning to ensure the safety of those attending.
But in a summer that so far has been bleak, it's a bright spot for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.