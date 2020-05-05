Washington County Fair Board President Jason Cloudt said the board is optimistic the 102nd fair will still be held July 24-29 despite current restrictions due to COVID-19.
"We are really at a monitor-and-see mode right now," he said. "We are also optimistic being outdoors that we can adjust if we have to, with kids' events like 4-H shows."
Cloudt said, however, the Fair Board has no formal plans for adjustments to the fair at this time. He said daily, outdoor events could be still be held in much their normal fashion if restrictions of 10 people or less in an area continue. During a COVID-19 response update press conference Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the 10-person limit on gatherings will remain in effect for the state until May 31.
Cloudt also said if restrictions remain in place, nightly events such as concerts may see adjustments .
"We are watching what other fairs are doing, in Nebraska and around the Midwest," he said, adding that the Fair Board is in contact with Three Rivers Public Health Department and would move forward with advice from health officials and government guidance and restrictions in mind.
Washington County Fair parade grand marshal named
Blair residents Steve and Cece Tonn will be the grand marshals of the Washington County Fair parade.
Steve Tonn worked was an educator with Washington County Extension for 8 1/2 years, retiring in 2016. He participated in Extension work for nearly 43 years. Cloudtsaid Steve was an asset for the fair as an Extension educator, assisting with events like 4-H exhibitions.
"The entire board adored Steve from his work in the Extension office," he said.
Cloudt note Cece Tonn's work with Blair Community Schools, where she has been a part of the Otte Blair Middle School Band Boosters and has helped organize the district's annual soup and salad fundraiser. Cece has also been a member of the Blair Public Library Foundation Board.
"Steve and Cece have been a part of Washington County for a long time," Cloudt said. "They both just kind of fit the mold of the board and what to look for in the community."
