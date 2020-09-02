Eye of the Tigers
2020 Tigers Volleyball – On the Attack
submitted by the high school coaches
Name: Woodbine Tigers
Coaching Staff: Head Coach Beth Peterson; Assistant Coach Ann Fouts.
By the Numbers
# of Participants (Grades 9-12): 19 players, 2 managers
# of Returning Letterwinners: 8
# of Seniors: 6
Team Strengths? We have a large senior class, and they exemplify great leadership skills, both on and off the court.
Weaknesses, Concerns? We want to make sure everyone stays healthy so we can compete and have a full season. We have been stressing the passing game, as well as serve receive in the first few weeks of practice.
Who should be some of the Conference’s leading contenders this fall, and where to you see your team fitting in? Since I’m a first year coach and not familiar with the area, I can’t give a true answer I feel comfortable with. I know what this team is capable of. I am confident if the girls continue to work hard and improve daily, they have a great chance of being competitive in every match.
Top Returning Players (name, position, grade) Alexa Steinkuehler (middle, sr.); Whitney Kuhlman (middle, sr.); Grace Moores (outside hitter, sr.); Jordan Butrick (outside hitter, sr.).
Newcomers to watch (name, position, grade): Addison Erickson (setter, soph.); Nicole Hoefer (outside hitter, fr.); Addison Murdock (setter, fr.).
Outlook on upcoming season – Keys to Success: The girls have been working hard and are excited for the start of the season. We have some positive leadership from our seniors, and I have been impressed by our underclassmen. We’re looking forward to a fun year.
2020 Tigers Volleyball Roster
Seniors (6): Alexa Steinkuehler; Grace Moores; Jordan Butrick; Jamie Plowman; Alyssa Schafer; Shannon Hopkins.
Juniors (2): Savannah Marshall; Whitney Kuhlman.
Sophomores (4): Sierra Lantz, Addison Erickson; Claire Ryerson; Kortney O’Day.
Freshmen (7): Jersey Gray; Amanda Newton; Nicole Hoefer; Avery Moores; Madelyn Placek; Addison Murdock; Madison Thomas.
Managers: Tally Reisz; Beau Hesman.
