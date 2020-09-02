Eye of the Tigers
2020 First Downs lead to Touchdowns: Tigers Football
submitted by the high school coaches
Name: Woodbine Tigers
Coaching Staff: Head Coach Dustin Crook; Assistant coaches Ryan Coenan; Kyle Bartels; Greg Kolpin; Adam Pryor; Martin Murdock.
By the Numbers
# of Participants (Grades 9-12): 26.
# of Returning Letterwinners: 14.
# of Returning Starters: 4.
# of Returning All-District Players: 3.
# of Seniors: 7.
Team Strengths: We’re going to have depth, as we have 17 upperclassmen.
Things that need to improve: ‘Game experience’ – We have several new players looking to prove they belong on the field. It’s nice to have competition in practices.
SCHEDULE (8-man, District 8)
District season, who should be some of the district’s leading contenders this fall, and where to you see your team fitting in? Audubon is still the favorite unless proven otherwise, with Coon Rapids-Bayard being a close second. We look to challenge both teams, as it was a battle into the fourth quarter in both games.
Top Returning Players (Name, Positions, Grade)
Skill Positions: Layne Pryor (TE/LB, sr.); Caleb Wakehouse (RB/LB, sr.); Cory Bantam (QB/LB, jr.).
Linemen: Dylan Hoefer (O-Line/D-Line, jr.); Kael Smith (O-Line/D-Line, sr.).
Newcomers to Watch (Names, Position, Grade)
Skill Positions: Cameron Kline (Rec/Safety, soph.).
Linemen: Payton McDonald (O-Line/D-Line, soph.).
Thoughts about upcoming season – Keys to success: We’re excited with this group of young men we have, and look to build towards the playoffs. We will be developing game experience and continuity as we proceed through another difficult schedule.
2020 Tigers Football Roster
Seniors (7): Caleb Wakehouse; Carter Wagner; Erik Gau; Layne Pryor; Kail Brown; Tanner Brooks; Kael Smith.
Juniors (9): Cory Bantam; Nathan Colwell; Jerry Malone; Cody Brunow; Myles Barnum; Jacob Allen; Sloan Smith; Nathan Wright; Dylan Hoefer.
Sophomores (4): Bernie Nelson; Cameron Cline; Colton Walsh; Payton McDonald.
Freshmen (6): Austin Fitchorn; Thomas Tremel; Garret Kelley; Landon Fitchorn; Xavier Alguiere; Gavin Kelley.
