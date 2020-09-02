2020 Eye of the Tigers
Up, Down & Through the Hills: Tigers Cross Country
submitted by the high school coaches
Name: Woodbine Cross Country
Coaches: Rod Smith, James Smith.
By the Numbers
# of Participants (Grades 9-12): 12 boys, 7 girls.
# of Returning Letterwinners: 5 boys, 2 girls
# of Seniors: 1 boy, 2 girls.
Top Returners (name, grade): Nate Wright (jr., 2019 state qualifier); Conrad Schafer (sr.); Aidan Carmody (jr.); Luke Ryerson (soph.); EJ Reisz (jr.); Riley Kerger (jr., 2019 RVC champion); Audrey Ireland (sr.).
Team Strengths: We have a solid corp of boys with some strong underclassmen joining the team this season and they should help push each other. We also add some strong additions to the girls squad, and we will have enough runners for a girls’ team score this season. I think we have enough depth for both teams to place toward the top of the Rolling Valley Conference.
Things that need to improve: Our young runners need to step up quick to help us, as our goal is to improve every meet.
What will be some of the top meets for your team this season? Our goal is to be running our best in October when the conference meet and the state qualifying meet takes place. We have been close with the boys the last couple of years, and we feel both teams have a strong shot at qualifying.
What will be some of the Season Goals? We want to be running our best when the Rolling Valley Conference meet happens on Oct. 8 in Dunlap.
Outlook for the upcoming season – Keys to Success: If we can stay healthy, and our younger runners show steady improvement each meet, I think there is some potential for success for both squads.
2020 Tigers Cross Country Roster
Seniors: Conrad Schafer; Audrey Ireland; Anna Vasquez;
Juniors: Nate Wright; EJ Reisz; Aidan Carmody; JJ Kroll; Riley Kerger;
Sophomores: Luke Ryerson; Kylon Reisz; Josh Newton; Micah Stolley; Nicole Sherer; Madison Thomas;
Freshmen: Landon Bendgen; Trey Burgermeyer; Brandon Steppuhn; Kylie Neligh; Katlyn Snyder;
