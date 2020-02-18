There are a multitude of plants and animals that have lived in the past that we will never know anything about because they didn't leave any fossil record.
The megalodon — meaning big tooth — is an extinct species of shark that didn't leave much of a fossil record of its existence. However, it did leave enough of a record to tell us something about what is believed to be the largest predator that ever lived.
Evidence indicates that megalodon lived approximately 3.6 to 23 million years ago anywhere in the oceans where it was warm enough and food sources plentiful enough to sustain it. Megalodon had a skeleton made of cartilage, like the material of your outer ear, which doesn't fossilize easily. It did leave a large number of teeth which easily fossilize, as well as some calcified vertebrae, and have been found in ancient seafloors that are now exposed. These teeth can be used to reconstruct the size and shape of the animal.
While most adult megalodon teeth found fall into the 4 to 5 inch long range, a few large fossil teeth in excess of 7 inches have been found. The largest ever found was 7.48 inches long. This is in comparison to the huge great white shark living today whose teeth reach a maximum size of under 3 inches in the largest individuals. This size difference would suggest that megalodon was nearly three times as long and many times heavier than the great white shark.
Using anatomical data from other similar creatures that has been collected over the years, biologists have been able to extrapolate information about the probable size, appearance, and life style of megalodon. It is very likely that this large shark reached lengths up to 60 to 70 feet and an estimated maximum weight of more than 60 tons. Reconstruction of the megalodon's jaw suggests it could have been up to 7 feet across.
However, with so little to go on there are many heated debates raging in the paleontological world about other aspects concerning the biology of this fascinating giant of the past. Recently a pre-eminent sculptor of extinct animals, whose laboratory is in Kearney, Mo., produced a 52-foot-long, life-size model of a megalodon that is now hanging in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
