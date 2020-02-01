The cost of managing soil fertility in Iowa continues to change, with increased fertilizer input costs and a rising demand for nutrients from higher-yielding crops.
To help producers maximize profits, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting 17 workshops from the end of January through March called “Soil Testing Interpretations and Recommendations: Maximizing Return on Investment.”
One of those workshops will be held at the Western Iowa Research Farm near Castana on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Feb. 14. Enrollment is limited to 25. Call the ISU Extension and Outreach Monona County Office at 712-423-2175. Registration includes publications, copies of presentations, and brunch or lunch, if provided.
ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist Josh Michel said the workshops will lead farmers through the basics of soil testing, analytical tests, calculating crop nutrient removal, understanding return on investment from fertilizer applications, how crop response correlates to soil test levels, and what is known about crop response to micronutrients.
“These workshops provide producers the skills to best allocate fertilizer input dollars on their farms,” said Virgil Schmitt, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Producers are already thinking about next year’s fertility decisions.”
The workshops are designed to help farmers understand their current soil nutrient situation, the amount their crops are using in a growing season, and what needs to be added, said Rebecca Vittetoe, another ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist, who will be presenting.
For more information, or if you have questions, contact your local extension field agronomist.
