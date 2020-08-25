Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was found this month in an ash tree in Washington County. Now, the Nebraska Extension Office and Nebraska Forest Service is offering an online workshop to help people learn what to do about it.
The Sept. 2 workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free to anyone who pre-registers. Speaking at the workshop will be Elizabeth Exstrom from the Nebraska Extension office and Graham Herbst of the Nebraska Forest Service.
"The workshop is primarily for newly designated EAB sites informing the community of what they can do to proactively save the tree, or plan for the loss of tree and replant a species that doesn't have EAB," Kathleen Cue, a Nebraska Extension Educator in Dodge County, said.
Cue said viewers will also learn about the EAB itself and what it's doing to the trees that are causing them to die.
Washington County is within a quarantine, Cue said, which means that any wood products cannot be moved from the area.
"That means what's taken down is chipped or burned locally," Cue said.
Cue said EAB is a federally-regulated pest which means it has the capability to devastate a lot of trees in a short amount of time.
"It is not native to this continent and most of the new movement of this insect has occurred not because of what it's doing but how it gets moved around on firewood," she said. "It gets chopped and taken from infested to an non-infested areas and firewood isn't federally regulated."
Cue said EAB has the ability to impact everyone even if they don't own property.
"The ash trees give us shade which is important and soak up water from the ground for storm water mitigation," she said.
EAB is a small, metallic-green beetle that is about a half inch long. The larvae of this wood-boring insect tunnel under the bark of ash trees, disrupting the flow of water and nutrients, ultimately causing the tree to die. EAB-infested ash trees will exhibit thinning or dying branches in the top of the tree, S-shaped larval galleries under bark, D-shaped exit holes and suckers along the trunk and main branches.
Arlington could lose hundreds of trees if EAB makes its way into the village, which has nearly 300 ash trees on public ground in the downtown area, around the auditorium and in Bell Creek Park. Blair has about 30 ash trees in its parks and 391 ash trees along city streets in the public right of way.
