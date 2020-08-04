Even before COVID-19, Iowa was facing a child care crisis. As a mom, and having spoken to so many of Iowa’s families and child care providers, I’ve made addressing this crisis a top priority and have continued to work across the aisle to ensure Iowans have access to quality, affordable child care.
As Iowans are safely getting back to work, it’s critical we ensure families have access to child care and our providers have the support they need. That’s why I’ve introduced a new proposal to provide assistance for child care providers in Iowa so they can continue to offer services for working moms and dads during COVID-19.
The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 supports our economic recovery and helps parents get back to work. The bill provides critical resources to help child care providers reopen and stay open. It also requires all providers receiving assistance to follow state and local health and safety guidelines and helps them acquire PPE and other equipment and supplies necessary to comply with safety measures – ensuring our kiddos are cared for in a safe environment.
