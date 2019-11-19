Around 20 exchange students from 10 countries converged at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center on Saturday to create "A Small World In Blair."
"A Small World In Blair" is a multi-cultural event for host families and exchange students attending schools around the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas to learn about the culture of different students.
Students and families learned about different cultural practices and aspects from Armenia, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Spain, Thailand and Ukraine. Students presented on their respective country's dress, language, festivals, music, crafts, government and general lifestyle.
After students presented, attendees were invited to try various foods students brought to represent their country. Some foods were Armenian sweet bread and cheese from Norway.
The event was hosted through Aspect Foundation International Student Exchange and was led by local exchange coordinator and Blair resident Shannon Smithson.
Smithson and her husband, Adam, are hosting one of five exchange students attending Blair High School (BHS) this year. The five exchange students attending BHS are: Khachatur Yeliazyan from Armenia, Gloria Amadoro from Belgium, Polina Nosova from Kazakhstan, Ester Hermansen Brende from Norway, Volodymyr Kupchak from Ukraine.
Read more about the BHS exchange students in the Dec. 3 Pilot-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.