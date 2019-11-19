From left: Volodymyr Kupchak from Ukraine; Khachatur Yeliazyan from Armenia; Gloria Amadoro from Belgium; Ester Hermansen Brende from Norway; Polina Nosova from Kazakhstan. The five exchange students are attending Blair High School this year through Aspect Foundation's exchange program. They attended the "A Small World in Blair" multi-cultural event with other Omaha and Lincoln area exchange students at the Blair Library on Saturday.