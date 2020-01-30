The Iowa District Court Harrison County

In the Matter of the Estate of Roger Kirby, Deceased.

Probate No. ESPR014989

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, and Notice to Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Roger Kirby, Deceased, who died on or about the 8th day of October, 2019.  

You are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of January, 2020, the Estate of Roger Kirby, deceased, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Lorry Cook was appointed Executor of the estate. 

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated January 22, 2020

Lorry Cook

2279 Hwy 30

Missouri Valley, IA 51555

Ashley N. West

ICIS PIN No: #AT0010441

Attorney for executor

Mumm Law Firm

400 E. Erie 

Missouri Valley, IA 51555

Date of second publication:

5th day of February, 2020.

Probate Code Section 304

MVTN 1-29, 2-5-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.