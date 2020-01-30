The Iowa District Court Harrison County
In the Matter of the Estate of Roger Kirby, Deceased.
Probate No. ESPR014989
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, and Notice to Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Roger Kirby, Deceased, who died on or about the 8th day of October, 2019.
You are hereby notified that on the 2nd day of January, 2020, the Estate of Roger Kirby, deceased, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Lorry Cook was appointed Executor of the estate.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated January 22, 2020
Lorry Cook
2279 Hwy 30
Missouri Valley, IA 51555
Ashley N. West
ICIS PIN No: #AT0010441
Attorney for executor
Mumm Law Firm
400 E. Erie
Missouri Valley, IA 51555
Date of second publication:
5th day of February, 2020.
Probate Code Section 304
MVTN 1-29, 2-5-20
