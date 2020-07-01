THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR HARRISON COUNTY
CASE NO. ESPR015032
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD CRAIG GOODIN, Deceased.
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Richard Craig Goodin, Deceased, who died on or about June 1, 2020: You are hereby notified that on the 12th day of June, 2020, the last will and testament of Richard Craig Goodin, deceased, bearing date of February 12, 2020, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Don Matthew Bernard was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated June 12, 2020.
Don Matthew Bernard
Executor of estate
101 S. Beebee Street
Modale, IA 51556
William F. McGinn,
ICIS#: 0005234
Attorney for executor
McGinn, Springer & Noethe, PLC
20 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Date of second publication: 7/1/2020
Probate Code Section 304
MVTN 6/24, 7/01/2020
