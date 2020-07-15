IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR HARRISON COUNTY
PROBATE NO. ESPR014983
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF CO-EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LaVONNE L. M. MORRISON Deceased.
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of LaVonne L. M. Morrison, Deceased, who died on or about December 8, 2019.
You are hereby notified that on December 19, 2019 the Last Will and Testament of LaVonne L. M. Morrison, Deceased, bearing the date of October 29, 2010, was admitted to probate in the Harrison County District Court and that Beverly Jo Wendt and Bernard Lee Morrison were appointed as the Co-Executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the Will must be brought in the Harrison County District Court within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the Clerk of the Harrison County District Court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on July 8, 2020.
Beverly Jo Wendt
Co-Executor of Estate
1091 Raleigh Ave.
Dunlap, IA 51529
Bernard Lee Morrison
Co-Executor of Estate
203 E. Florence St.
Crescent, IA 51526
Curtis J. Heithoff #2248
Attorney for Co-Executors
508 South 8th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Date of second publication: 7/22/2020
MVTN 7-15, 7-22-20
