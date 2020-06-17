IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR HARRISON COUNTY
PROBATE NO. ESPR015030
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR SMALL ESTATE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHLEEN B. STORM, DECEASED.
To all persons interested in the estate of Kathleen B. Storm, Deceased, who died on or about May 18, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on May 28, 2020, that Alberta B. Rounds was appointed Administrator of the estate of Kathleen B. Storm.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: May 28, 2020.
Administrator of Estate:
Alberta B. Rounds
210 E. Pine St.
Pisgah, Iowa 51564
Attorney for Estate:
Judson L Frisk
Judson L Frisk Law Office
207 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 128
Logan, Iowa 51546
AT0002691
Date of second publication:
June 10, 2020
MVTN 6-3, 6-10-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.