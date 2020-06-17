IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR HARRISON COUNTY
Probate No. ESPR015026
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH C. WEATHERLY, DECEASED.
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Joseph C. Weatherly, Deceased, who died on or about May 3, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on May 14, 2020, the last will and testament of Joseph C. Weatherly, deceased, bearing date of November 21, 2018, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sharon B. Stewart was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: May 20, 2020.
Sharon R. Stewart
Executor of estate
2918 Eagle Ridge Drive
Missouri Valley, IA 51555
Jesse A. Render
Attorney for executor
Anderson & Render LLP
110 N. 2nd Ave.,
Logan, IA 51546
Date of second publication: 6/10/2020
MVTN 6-3, 6-10-20
