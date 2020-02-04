IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT
FOR HARRISON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOAN E. NEESE, DECEASED
PROBATE NO. ESPR014991
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To all persons interested in the estate of Joan E. Neese, Deceased, who died on or about August 26, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on January 14, 2020, the last will and testament of Joan E. Neese, deceased, bearing the date of April 26, 2007 was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sherri Daubert was appointed Executor of the estate of Joan E. Neese. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the District Court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the Decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named District Court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated January 28, 2020.
Executor of Estate:
Sherri Daubert
9121 Pioneer Court
Lincoln, Nebraska 68520
Attorney for Estate:
Judson L Frisk
Judson L Frisk Law Office
207 E. 7th St., P.O. Box 128
Logan, Iowa 51546
AT0002691
Date of second publication:
February 5, 2020.
MVTN 1-31, 2-7-20
