IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR HARRISON COUNTY
Case no. ESPR015024
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of HELEN MARIE MANN, deceased.
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Helen Marie Mann, Deceased, who died on or about September 12, 2018:
You are hereby notified that on May 12, 2020, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate. Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated on May 14, 2020.
Tim Willcockson
Tim Willcockson, P.C.
Administrator of the Estate
P.O. Box 93092
Des Moines, IA 50393
Jesse A. Render, Attorney for the Administrator
Anderson & Render, LLP
Address: 110 N. 2nd Ave.
Logan, IA 51546
Date of second publication: 7/29/2020
MVTN 7-22, 7-29-20
