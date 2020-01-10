Can you escape?
On Saturday night in Arlington, teens played giant games of badminton and Yahtzee as they waited their turn to find a way out of a room in the Arlington Public Library and Arlington Auditorium. The event was sponsored by the Arlington Young Adult Advisory Council.
Teens gathered in small groups to follow clues and puzzles to escape the rooms. The theme of the auditorium stage was the Echo Room. The library had a Harry Potter-themed escape room.
Mary Helms preferred the Harry Potter room.
“I liked it because we could be nerds,” she said.
Miriam Falkenberg has done escape rooms before but this was the first one she actually got out of.
“It was fun and we were a good group,” Falkenberg said.
It was a new experience for some of the teens.
“I would probably pay for an escape room sometime,” Jamey Rhea said after completing the Harry Potter-themed room.
