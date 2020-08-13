Homero Carrillo, 51, of Des Moines was killed Wednesday, Aug. 5, on Interstate 29 near Mondamin after being struck by an errant tire.
The tire hit Carrillo, a construction worker, while he worked in the east lane of the southbound bridge at mile marker 92.
According to the Iowa State Patrol report, a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Christopher Kubas of Edwardsville, Kan., lost the tire while traveling northbound.
The tire continued in a northerly direction, crossing the median and striking Carrillo.
Mondamin Rescue transported Carrillo, who was pronounced dead on scene, to the hospital in Missouri Valley.
