Enterprise Media Group is seeking nominees for its 22nd Annual Washington County Volunteer of the Year award.
The Volunteer of the Year award is given annually to a Washington County resident who represents what being a community volunteer is all about. It’s not about how many hours are tallied, how many lives are touched or how much money is given. It's more about the service he or she provides to the community.
Winners are selected based on the nominations received from the community.
Past winners have included individuals and groups who have helped out many people or just a few in small ways over the years. These are people who give selflessly, but maybe haven’t received their deserved recognition.
All of the nominees will be mentioned in our "Volunteer of the Year" story in Progress 2020, published in February. Enterprise Publishing will also donate $500 to the Washington County organization or charity of the winner’s choice.
Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 7. How to submit:
• Mail — Volunteer of the Year, Enterprise Media Group, P.O. Box 328, Blair, NE 68008
• Email— Leeanna Ellis at editor@enterprisepub.com
• Drop off — Enterprise Media Group office, 138 N. 16th St., Blair
Past 'Washington County Volunteer of the Year' winners
• 2019: Don and Dixie Trevarthen, Blair
• 2018: Tom Macdissi, Fort Calhoun
• 2017: Tracy and Mary Oliver, Herman
• 2016: Lori Sandhoefner, Fort Calhoun
• 2015: Tim Oelke, Fort Calhoun
• 2014: Pam Mathiesen, Blair
• 2013: Gary Lambrecht, Kennard, and Friends of the Blair Public Library
• 2012: Girl Scout Troop 40186
• 2011: Dr. Carol Weckmuller, Blair, and Fort Calhoun Enhancement Committee
• 2010: Jim Miller, Kennard
• 2009: Dee Stokes, Blair, and Friends of the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter
• 2008: John and Maxine Shotwell, Blair, and Wayne Royuk, Arlington
• 2007: Russell Cowley, Blair, and Arlington Youth Sports
• 2006: Jim Morley, Fort Calhoun, and Blair Parents for Education
• 2005: Lynn Edgell, Blair
• 2004: Father Lyle Martin, Blair
• 2003: Edith Solomon, Blair
• 2002: Washington County Recycling Association
• 2001: Chuck and Wanda Blankenbeckler, Blair
• 2000: Joe Chapman, Blair
• 1999: Dave Warrick, Blair
