Enterprise Media Group collected more than 90 awards company wide — including its newspapers in Washington, Burt, Seward and Saline counties — in the Nebraska Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
The 2020 NPA Convention was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The NPA released the results of its contest Thursday on YouTube. This year's entries were judged by the Illinois Press Association.
The Washington County newspapers — the Pilot-Tribune, Enterprise and Arlington Citizen — earned 24 first-place awards.
The Arlington Citizen received the Omaha World-Herald's Service to Agriculture award in its circulation category.
The Pilot-Tribune won the Class D (2,500 and greater circulation) print sweepstakes. The Enterprise finished tied for second.
The Citizen received first place in general excellence for Class A (up to 859 total circulation), while the Pilot-Tribune received first place in Class D.
Sports Editor Grant Egger received Feature Photo of the Year for his photo of the Arlington High School homecoming coronation.
Lynette Hansen and Nicole Robinson earned Advertisement of the Year for the 150th anniversary ad for the City of Blair.
Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise and Arlington Citizen
First-place awards
• General excellence, Citizen
• General excellence, Pilot-Tribune
• Classified section, Pilot-Tribune
• Sports action photo, Grant Egger, Citizen, state wrestling
• Sports feature photo, Grant Egger, Citizen, Arlington softball
• Sports page, Scott Strenger, Citizen
• Sports page, Scott Strenger, Pilot-Tribune
• Photo page, Citizen, Washington County Fair
• Photo page, Joe Burns, Pilot-Tribune, Fort Atkinson living history days
• Breaking news photo, Joe Burns, Enterprise, “Semi swept into floodwaters”
• Use of color, Alaina Albright, Enterprise, “Blair boy surprised with construction toys”
• Editorial page, Enterprise
• Sports game coverage, Grant Egger, Citizen, state wrestling
• Breaking news, Leeanna Ellis, Citizen, “Lifted to safety”
• Breaking news, staff, Pilot-Tribune, 2019 flood coverage
• Feature series, Joe Burns, Enterprise, travel column series
• Single feature story, Daniel Buhrman, Pilot-Tribune, “One pedal at a time”
• Entertainment story, Leeanna Ellis, Pilot-Tribune, “Tradition”
• In-depth writing, Leeanna Ellis, Pilot-Tribune, “Blair resident proposes mountain bike trail for Black Elk-Neihardt Park”
• News writing, Leeanna Ellis, Pilot-Tribune, “Without a road”
• Headline writing, Pilot-Tribune
• Reader interaction, Alaina Albright and Nicole Robinson
• Special single section, Enterprise, “Celebrating 150 years”
• Special section (multiple), Pilot-Tribune, Washington County Fair
