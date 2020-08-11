It's not something that was taught in law school.
After being delayed for several months, jury trials in Nebraska resumed last month. With their restart, several procedures and precautions for jury selection and trials themselves are being enacted in courts across the state to mitigate risk and enhance safety against COVID-19.
"There are a lot of different things that we have to do now, a lot of different precautions. Things we didn't learn about in law school on how to conduct a trial during a pandemic," Washington County District Court Judge John E. Samson said.
Several jury trials are on the docket over within the next several weeks in Washington County, as well as a grand jury investigation this month into the April 15 death of a Blair man in an officer-involved shooting.
Samson said procedures and precautions for jury selection and trials planned in the county, where jury selection is expected to take place in Blair's Central Court Apartments gym, have worked. A few weeks ago, he presided over a jury trial in Burt County where precautions went well.
"Jury trials are the most difficult because you have more people," Samson said. "What we've had to do, I'll give you an example up in Tekamah, and we're going to do the same thing here."
Dozens of people have to be brought in during the jury selection process in Burt County, Samson said, and in a court room there isn't room to adhere to social distancing guidelines. So, he said, 90 potential jurors were brought into the school gym in Tekamah for everyone to spread 6 feet apart.
"There was a lot of pre-planning with that," Samson said. "We checked with the emergency management people to say, 'How do we conduct a meeting with 90 people?'"
Each potential juror in the gym had assigned seating, everyone in the gym wore masks, everyone was socially distanced and there were even protocols during recesses or restroom breaks.
"We actually had hall monitors, and we only allowed two people in the bathrooms, I mean just all the things you wouldn't normally have to worry about," Samson said. "We took all these precautions to make sure everybody was safe, and we also wanted them to feel safe."
Before anyone ever entered the gym, Samson said a letter was sent to 200 people listing precautions being taken along with a questionnaire where people could state whether they felt safe to be part of a jury.
"I sent the questionnaire out to them to answer that said, 'Knowing all the precautions that we're taking, do you feel that you would be safe serving on a jury,'" Samson said. "We had no idea if we were going to get 50 percent, 100 percent … Out of the 200 only 12 replied they did not feel safe, which actually surprised me."
Two-hundred people were eventually whittled down to the 90 potential jurors due to the number of people who didn't feel safe as well as with many people who were excused from jury duty for other typical reasons, such as no longer residing in the county.
Throughout the jury selection and trial, people were also screened each day before entering the courtroom. Temperatures were taken, exposure and symptom questions were asked and anyone with a fever or who had a household member with a fever were automatically excused, Samson said.
During the Burt County trial itself, as is also planned for Washington County, everyone wore masks and a barrier was put down the middle of the courtroom with jurors on one side spread out in the jury box and courtroom galley. Members of the public spread out on the other side.
"At the end of the trial, I talked to the jurors, and they appreciated all of the precautions that we had taken," Samson said. "It worked, so we're going to use that as our format (for Washington County)."
The planning process for a jury trial previously set this week in Washington County before being moved began two months in advance, Samson said. He said the court also received input from Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas who also helped provide face masks and hand sanitizer.
With all of the precautions being enacted, Samson said the entire process of a jury trial from pre-planning to the trial itself takes much more time than is typical for jury trials.
"We had to increase staff to accommodate, I normally have one bailiff that does this," Samson said. "We had clerks in the district court from seven different jurisdictions to come in to help us (in Burt County). Number one, they volunteered their time, but number two is they wanted to see how we were doing it."
With no clear end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic, Samson said he thinks safety procedures and protocols will remain for jury trials, possibly until there is a vaccine.
"Frankly, I don't think things are going to change as far as our protocols due to the virus for at least six months and maybe longer," he said.
