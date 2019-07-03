No one was injured in an oil fire Monday at NatureWorks on the Cargill campus in Blair.
Blair and Fort Calhoun firefighters responded to the blaze just after 7 p.m. at 650 S. Industrial Park Drive.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said the fire was located in an oil filtration system. Employees were able to extinguish the flames prior to Leonard's arrival.
Firefighters remained on scene for approximately 90 minutes to investigate and allow the oil to cool before it was drained from the system. Leonard said if the oil wasn't cooled it could reach a flash point.
Damage was contained to the filtration system. Leonard didn't not have total damage estimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.