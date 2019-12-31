Rianna Wells' fourth quarter 3-point shot bounced up off of the rim and down through the cylinder.
With that, the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team finally had a bounce go their way Saturday during a 62-26 loss to Elmwood-Murdock at the Logan View Holiday Tournament. The loss dropped coach Allie Schleifer's Pioneers to 0-6, while the Knights improved to 4-4 with the win.
Fort Calhoun trailed 21-8 through one period and 39-11 at halftime despite leading 3-2 early during the first period. That advantage came on the first of Mackenzie Hansen's three 3-point makes. The junior guard led the Pioneers with nine points.
Kinsley Wimer added six points for Fort Calhoun, while Kennedy Bradburn had four. The Pioneers were set to play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in Monday's third-place game, which will be recapped in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
Elmwood-Murdock, meanwhile, was set to play Omaha Brownell-Talbot for the holiday tournament title on Monday. Sydney Anderson led the Knights with 21 points against Fort Calhoun.
