A paving project on Ellsworth Street from Fourth to Ninth streets tops the list of projects on the Village of Arlington's one- and six-year road plan approved by the board of trustees Sept. 16.
A public hearing on the plan was held, with no one stepping forward to comment. The estimated cost of the project is $900,000. It will include concrete, grading, curb ramps and erosion control.
Village board members indicated repairs are long overdue as pavement in several spots has broken up and is crumbling.
Village board members indicated repairs on Ellsworth are long overdue as pavement in several spots has been breaking up and crumbling.
Chairman Paul Krause said the plans for the Ellsworth project have changed about four times in the last five years as the board has weighed options on the surfacing.
"After our discussions about concrete, Jason (Wiese) and I decided concrete seems to be, for your money, I think it's a lot better off," Krause said. "We look at repairs that we do on the street, generally, there is very little amount of concrete repairs that we've had in the last six or seven years and we are constantly dealing with asphalt. Maybe this is a way for us to start a cycle and get some streets done and have very limited maintenance until we can get them paid off."
Work at the intersection of 12th and Bell streets is also on the one-year plan. That work includes concrete, storm sewer and erosion control at a estimated cost of $75,000.
Six-year plan
Asphalt and grading work are planned on several streets as part of the village's six year plan. The following are the projects included:
• 11th Street from Dodge to Bell streets, asphalt and grading; estimated cost of $130,000
• Dodge Street from 9th to 11th streets, asphalt and grading; estimated cost of $130,000
• Ninth Street, Dodge to Bell streets, asphalt and grading; estimated cost $130,000
• Elm Street from Fifth to Eighth streets, concrete, grading and erosion control; estimated, $600,000
• Second Street from Elk to Ellsworth streets, asphalt and grading; estimated cost, $70,000
• Fourth Street from Elm to Ellsworth streets, asphalt and grading; estimated cost, $70,000
• Ellsworth Street from First to Fourth streets, concrete, grading, storm sewer, erosion control; estimated cost, $600,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.