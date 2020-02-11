Fort Calhoun Elementary students gave the gift of food to the city's St. John the Baptist Catholic Church food pantry over Christmas, collecting 12,000 food items for the church's Jesse Tree.
On Jan. 30, two elementary classes received a pizza party hosted in the church basement for collecting over 6,000 food items.
"We had a contest for the classes that collected the most food would receive a pizza party," Cheryl Parsons, office manager at St. John's, said.
Whitney Hodson's second grade class and Lindsay Benoit's third grade class were treated to various kinds of pizza, carrot sticks, juice boxes and treats.
Parsons said everyone had a great time at the party that celebrated the donations students were able to collect for families in need at Christmas.
