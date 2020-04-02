The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District electronic waste recycling collections scheduled for April 7 and April 9 have been postponed to comply with recommended guidelines to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These collections will be rescheduled for a future date sometime this summer. Do not bring electronic waste to the NRD offices in Blair, Tekamah, Walthill and Dakota City. Information about the rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as those plans have been finalized.
The future collections will be funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).
For more information, contact Deborah Ward, Papio Missouri River NRD program assistant, at 402-374-1920 ext. 3.
