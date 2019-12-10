Christmas in Calhoun is a fun day for city residents to share their holiday spirit together, said Fort Calhoun City Council member and event co-organizer Lori Lammers.
The eighth annual Christmas in Calhoun will take place at 24 locations around the city on Saturday. Lammers said numerous local businesses, organizations, churches and residents support the day's numerous events through donations of gifts, time and space.
Six out of the 24 locations participating in Christmas in Calhoun this year are new.
"So there will be some of the favorite events and new ones, too," Lammers said.
Past events have included an ugly sweater fun run, which is again planned this year, as well as a gingerbread house contest, kids crafts and gifts, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus and musical performances.
A schedule of all events, old and new, was sent to Fort Calhoun residents in their water bill and given to Fort Calhoun Elementary students.
"A factor in the success of Christmas in Calhoun is that the event hosts can choose to do an event or program that best suits their interest and volunteer base," Lammers said.
Also returning this year are two events surrounding Christmas in Calhoun. City residents can once again participate in a Christmas lights contest. Residents can also donate canned foods the Washington County Food Pantry through the use of a "yard Grinch." The yard Grinch will be placed in people's yards until Saturday. People can place canned goods inside.
"(Christmas in Calhoun) is supported and enjoyed by the local community because it is just a fun day where everyone comes together in the spirit of Christmas," Lammers said.
