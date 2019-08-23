Eight people transported with minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident in the roundabout at state Highway 133 and U.S. Highway 30 on Friday night.
Blair police, Washington County Sheriff's deputies, Blair Rescue and Kennard Rescue responded to the scene at approximately 8:20 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Blair Police Sgt. Kelly McManigal, a silver Chevy Traverse was traveling southbound on Highway 30 from Blair when it attempted to enter the roundabout. A black Pontiac Solstice was traveling northbound on Highway 30 when it entered the roundabout. The Pontiac attempted to exit the roundabout toward Blair when it went over the median and collided head first with the Chevy.
The driver of the Chevy and six passengers were transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) in Blair. The driver of the Pontiac was also transported to MCH&HS. There were no passengers in the Pontiac.
McManigal said alcohol might have been a factor, though the incident is still under investigation.
This is the second accident in the roundabout this week. A Blair man was uninjured following a rollover accident Tuesday morning.
