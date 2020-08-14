Fall in Nebraska may look different after the Big Ten Conference postponed all fall sports seasons, including football, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Husker fans may not be gathering around Memorial Stadium to tailgate, crowding into bars to watch the big game or shouting “Go Big Red.”
Or maybe they will.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, Athletic Director Bill Moos and coach Scott Frost issued a statement voicing their disappointment in the decision by the Big Ten Conference and announced Nebraska was still looking to play this fall.
“Safety comes first. Based on conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
“We will continue to consult with medical expert and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said the decision to postpone until spring was based on the uncertainty that still surrounds the coronavirus pandemic.
But when will it be safe? How will they measure when it is safe? If not now, then when?
Husker officials are right to believe that student athletes will be safest within the structure and support the athletic department can given them. They would likely be tested often and monitored.
As students return to campus, they'll be packed into the dorms. It will be difficult to social distance in such an environment.
If high schools can move forward with playing sports this fall, surely colleges that rake in millions of dollars each year from its athletics can do the same and do it safely.
If Nebraska moves forward with playing this fall, they'll likely not continue as a member of the Big Ten. Huskers fans would surely love to see rivalries like Nebraska-Oklahoma on the schedule again.
