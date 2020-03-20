So far, Washington County is lucky and there are no reported cases of COVID-19 here. Let's hope it stays that way.
But until then, each one of us has a heightened responsibility to do our part to prevent the spread of this contagious illness.
The governor has issued guidelines and recommendations, including no social gatherings of 10 or more people. All three of the county's school districts are closed indefinitely. Some businesses are closed until further notice. Daily life as we knew it has ground to a halt.
But it's all for our safety.
Health officials have said the illness can spread before people show symptoms. All the more important reasons to stay home.
At the same time, this isn't time to panic. Take a breath. There is no need to panic buy. The governor has said our food supply is safe and there is plenty of it.
Washington County residents should still support their local businesses. Even with the guidance on social gatherings, restaurants and retail stores are still providing for their communities. Many restaurants have moved to take out, drive through and delivery options.
In this unprecedented challenge, Washington County residents have also proven their generosity again and again. Many have provided donations to the food pantry and other organizations as they help those in need. That's one of the reasons Washington County is one of the best places to work and live in the state.
It will take time, but we will get through this together.
