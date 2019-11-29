Customers lined the sidewalk outside Jim and Connie's Blair Bakery on Saturday to buy doughnuts — glazed, Boston cream, jelly, cake — and other pastries.
Saturday mornings are typically busy, but not this busy.
The line of people, which streamed out the door of the tiny bakery for several hours, was the result of an effort by community members to buy all the doughnuts and cookies on the shelves.
Jim, a Marine veteran, has faced numerous health issues and needs constant care. A caregiver stays with Jim while Connie runs the bakery. When news of their situation spread, community members stepped forward to help.
Many customers overpaid for their doughnuts. Others just left money on the counter. The tip jar overflowed with 5, 10 and 20 dollar bills.
In addition to the money, people offered words of support and comfort to Connie.
Time and time again, Blair residents show why this is such a wonderful community to live and work in. They give of themselves even when they may not have much to give. It doesn't matter the situation, when someone is in need, others step up. They support each other. They volunteer. They donate.
This is what a small town is all about.
Good job, Blair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.