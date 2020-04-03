With schools across the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers are still finding ways to educate their students, including in Washington County.
Arlington Public Schools and Blair Community Schools are utilizing the videoconferencing application Zoom to offer live classes, while Fort Calhoun Community Schools are offering enrichment assignments.
Teachers have gotten creative to find ways to provide lessons to their students, some using regular, everyday tasks to teach students. A Blair teacher taught her class about fractions while making muffins.
Some have resorted to making videos, including Arlington Elementary Principal Jacque Morgan, who has donned costumes as Disney's Elsa and Ariel and showed off her vocal range to encourage the students during this time away from the classroom.
Even coaches have stepped in to keep athletes in shape, offering activities for strength and conditioning.
Undoubtedly, teachers miss their students. The interactions and the passion for learning is why these special individuals choose to become educators. Zoom has allowed teachers a chance to once again see those smiling faces once again.
The teachers know the students miss them, too.
Arlington Public Schools organized a teacher parade through Arlington and Kennard to allow students to see them while practicing safe social distancing. Teachers waved to the students as they made their way through the villages' streets.
Virtual classrooms won't be the norm and hopefully students will soon be roaming the hallways in Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun.
But in the meantime, teachers should be commended for their efforts to keep our county youth educated during these difficult times. It's not often teachers get graded, but in this case, they deserve an A+.
