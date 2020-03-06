The deadline for filing for the primary election has passed.
There are 32 Washington County residents who have signed their name for an opportunity to serve on city councils, school boards and the county board of supervisors.
Each should be commended for making an effort. They are choosing to give of their time to help their neighbors and truly make a difference. In a world where politics can create such divisiveness, its good to see so many still want to serve.
One Blair race is still in need of at least one more candidate. Only four incumbents have filed for five seats on the Blair Community Schools Board of Education. Residents in the Blair district could still file as a write-in candidate. Those wanting to run as a write-in candidate should visit the Washington County Clerk's Office to file an affidavit.
There is still yet another chance for some to serve.
The filing deadline for village board of trustees, board of education service units and public power districts that receive annual gross revenue of less than $40 million that will hold an election in conjunction with the statewide general election is 5 p.m. July 15 for incumbents and 5 p.m. Aug. 1 for non-incumbents.
Who will step up and serve?
