The coronavirus pandemic has changed many aspects of our daily lives.
Restaurants and bars have closed or moved to delivery and takeout only. Retail stores, gyms and hair salons have closed. Children are out of school and many adults are working from home.
But a positive can always be found in so much negativity.
Despite the pandemic, local city and county governments are continuing to operate. Boards, commissions and committees continue to meet, albeit through videoconferencing or teleconferencing.
The board of education for Arlington Public Schools, Blair Community Schools and Fort Calhoun Community Schools and the Washington County Board of Supervisors have taken advantage of Zoom, a videoconferencing application. Those meetings have been well attended.
During a special Blair schools board meeting, more than 50 people logged in to watch. A typical board meeting, excluding school personnel, sees only a few guests each month.
The county board had around 20 people logged in. Attendance can vary, but it's rare if there are 20 people at a board meeting.
Blair City Council will host its first videoconferencing meeting on Tuesday.
When the pandemic is over and we return to our normal lives, one element that should remain is the livestreaming and video recording of government meetings. This shouldn't just be used for emergencies.
So often, people's lives are so busy, it's hard for them to find the time to attend one of these meetings. Livestreaming meetings would allow the public to watch from home or at a later time. It would keep the public informed and possibly generate more in-person guests at future meetings.
Other cities, such as Omaha, already offer a live video feed and archive their meetings on YouTube.
Washington County and its cities, villages and schools should continue to stay connected to their constituents and keep the video streaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.