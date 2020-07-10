Though it is still July, school districts across the country are facing the difficult task of determining how to reopen schools safely in the fall while coping with COVID-19.
There are plenty of questions to be answered before students head back to the classroom, including whether or not masks should be worn, how to transport students to and from school and the ability to social distance.
Last month, Omaha Public Schools, the state's largest school district, unveiled a plan that would divide students into two groups. Each group would attend school in-person part of the week. Half would attend school Monday and Tuesday, the other half Thursday and Friday. The would rotate attending Wednesday.
The plan would result in fewer students in a school building to allow for social distancing, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun schools are set to unveil their plans to their respective boards of education Monday.
Prior to developing procedures and policies, all three districts surveyed parents and staff. Questions included how comfortable parents felt sending their children to school in the fall and would they be willing to allow their student to wear a mask.
BCS Supt. Randy Gilson planned to create ad hoc committees to discuss major topics of concern, including transportation, food services and safe hygiene practices. He hoped to have parents be a part of those committees.
No solution will be ideal, but parents need to give their input and school administrators and boards of education need to listen. Tell them your concerns and offer ideas.
Parents also need to trust the school officials. After all, they just want to do what's best for the students, staff and the community. This is unchartered territory for everyone involved and communication is going to be key before classes resume.
