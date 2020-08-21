Mask-wearing students kept their distance, waiting for instructions and their turn to have their temperature taken before heading to their classrooms Wednesday at Blair Community Schools.
Fort Calhoun Community Schools students returned to the classroom Thursday, while Arlington Public Schools began classes last week.
The 2020-21 school year certainly looks different than previous years. Masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer and social distancing. And that's for just in the classroom.
Classes will look different, too.
BCS offered three options for parents in their back-to-school reopening plan. Students could return to the classroom, learn remotely or virtually through the Acellus Academy.
Earlier this month, Supt. Randy Gilson said 142 students chose to learn remotely. That means an additional challenge for teachers as students are logging in to join the classes live with those students who are physically present in the classroom. Not only must they teach those students in the classroom, they must be sure the students watching from home understand their lessons, too.
In addition to their lesson plans, teachers must also ensure students are safe, following the guidelines put in place by the health department, boards of education and administrators.
Admittedly, teachers are nervous. They're putting themselves at risk.
But they're also ready to have students back in their classrooms. After last year's abrupt closure and move to distance learning, teachers are ready to have face-to-face classes.
Administrators, teachers and students will certainly face challenges, but here's hoping for a healthy and safe school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.