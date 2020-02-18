The Valley Chapter #26, Order of the Eastern Star is offering their annual $500 scholarships to high school senior women who graduate in 2020 from one of the following schools – Missouri Valley High School, Logan-Magnolia High School, and West Harrison High School.
In order to qualify for these scholarships, the applicant should give a brief description of their personal background, such as their relationship to a member of the Order of the Eastern Star or Masonic Fraternity, if any. However, lack of a relationship does not preclude an applicant from receiving a scholarship.
The application should also include scholastic achievement, activities, awards, honors, grade point average, and scholastic rank in class. A list of further items to be included in the application is available from the counseling office at each high school.
The Valley Chapter of the OES is committed to fostering education and encouraging the continued success of area youth in their pursuit of their future growth and education.
Submit applications for these scholarships to Harriett Brust, 602 W. Fifth St., Logan, IA 51546 by March 15.
