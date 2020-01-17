Five basketball players earned Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championships on Saturday during the organization's annual event.
The shooters competed from the foul line at Blair High School, knocking down as many free throws as they could. The competition was open to basketball players ages 9-14.
Avery Baughman won the 9-year-old category, while Jonas Neuverth won the 11-year-old division.
Blaise Baughman and Taylor Mostek, meanwhile, won the age 12 boys and girls categories. Hudson Neuverth shot and won the 13-year-old competition.
The winners will now have the opportunity to move onto district competition, having earned their area's Knights of Columbus free throw championship.
