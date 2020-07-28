The Washington County Fair's annual Mud Volleyball Tournament started at its usual time Sunday morning.
Mother Nature added to the experience.
Rain hung overhead early matches on the mud courts, making for a sloppy good time, which is exactly what Riley Smith of Arlington had anticipated.
“It's absolutely perfect,” he said before play began. “We're all going to be just rolling around like hogs in a pen. It's going to be a fun time.”
Teammate Kelsey McCaig of Blair was also onboard with the forecast.
“I think it will make it even better,” she said.
The pair's full team — Austin Kruse, Jenaye Beaty, Trevor Toebben, Damia Siebenahler and Jacque Bartosh included — was a mix of local and out-of-state volleyball talent. Siebenahler is from Minnesota, while Beaty is from California.
“This is, kind of, her initiation to our community,” said Smith, who was speaking of Beaty with a grin.
Players played mud volleyball in the rain, but were warmed up later as the sun returned to the Washington County Fair later that morning.
