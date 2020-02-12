Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers for the afternoon. High around 40F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.