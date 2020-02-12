Early/Absentee Ballots are now available for the upcoming special election for the City of Missouri Valley that will be held on Tuesday, March 3.
The special election is for the issuance of $1,500,000 general obligation bonds for a new fire station.
Anyone wanting to vote early may come to the Auditor’s Office to vote in person, or voters can send a written request to the Auditor’s Office at 111 N. Second Ave., Logan, IA 51546 that includes their name, birth date, driver’s license number (or PIN), residence address, name of the election, and signature of the voter. An absentee ballot will then be mailed to that voter.
The last day for the Auditor’s Office to receive a request to mail a ballot will be Friday, Feb. 21.
In-person voting in the Auditor’s Office will continue through March 2.
Questions can be directed to Susan Bonham, Harrison County Auditor, at 712-644-2401.
