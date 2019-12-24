Six-foot-4 Aiden Foreman and 6-3 Barrett Nielsen agreed.
Their Arlington boys basketball team didn't do its best executing the gameplan Saturday, while falling behind Tekamah-Herman 12-5.
Once the Eagles got on the right track, though, they were well on their way to a 56-38 home victory.
“Our game plan was to get inside as best as we could,” said Foreman, the game's leading scorer. “We really tried to take advantage of the height advantage.”
A 10-0 run to end the first period flipped Arlington's 12-5 deficit into a 15-12 advantage heading into the second quarter. The guest Tigers tied the score at 17, but never again held a lead as the Eagles began posting up and sealing off the defender on the backside of the zone for up-close buckets.
“Once you get the look (inside), you realize, 'Wow. It's open every single time,'” Nielsen said. “And you want to do it more.”
Foreman notched 18 points on nine field goal makes, including seven for 14 points during the second half. AHS senior guard Tanner Pittman added 12 points, while Nicholas Smith had eight and Nielsen had seven.
Coach Tyler Spitser's team led 25-20 at halftime and 41-30 after three quarters when Colby Grefe and Foreman scored the last two buckets of the quarter. The lead grew by seven more points during the fourth as the Eagles improved to 2-4.
“It's always good to end on a positive note,” Foreman said. “Now, hopefully we'll go into that holiday tournament with the right mindset.”
Arlington starts the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Friday with an 11 a.m. game against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wayne State College.
