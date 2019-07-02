Several Eagles had the top button of their baseball jerseys undone Friday during a hot and humid night at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
“It wasn't bad,” said Logan Kirk, the Arlington Senior Legion catcher. His hair was soaking wet with sweat. “It was good since it was my second game back since vacation.”
With his knees “killing” him, Kirk worked to get back into catcher's shape behind the plate. With Braden Rump on the mound, the Eagles earned a 10-2 win in five innings against West Point.
“I like catching Braden,” Kirk said. “He's a good pitcher. We work well together.”
West Point scored its second run during the final half inning, but Rump's strikeout ended it by run rule. A flyout to center field and groundout to Rafe Lorsch at third base preceded the K.
Offensively, Arlington scored three first runs during the first frame and six more during the second.
“We got on a couple of rolls today,” Kirk said.
He finished with a single and a double, while Cole Marquardt added his own two-bagger.
“Cole's getting the bat on the ball pretty good,” Kirk commented.
Sam Kubat added fourth-inning knock that scored Tyson Nicola.
The win was the Post 71 Eagles' first since it beat Ponca on June 14. Multiple weather postponements and a loss at Pender took place in-between victories.
Juniors fall to West Point
The Arlington Junior Legion baseball team had less success against West Point on Friday night.
The Eagles loss 11-1. Dustin Kirk scored his team's lone run in defeat.
