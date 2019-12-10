The West Point-Beemer boys basketball team scored 24 fourth-period points Thursday, but it could not deny the Arlington Eagles a 49-46, season-opening road win.
Coach Tyler Spitser's team held a 36-22 advantage through three quarters and finished the job to move to 1-0. The Eagles won just two games all of last season, dropping a 61-56 overtime game to the Cadets.
But not Thursday.
“I think a lot of people expected this year to be similar to last year. People were expecting a lot of losses,” AHS senior Tanner Pittman said two days later. “But I think a switch has flipped with us.”
The Eagles' Aiden Foreman scored a team-high 13 points as Arlington held off West Point-Beemer's rally. Sam Kubat added 11 points, while Noah Kubat and Pittman had eight and five, respectively. Freshman Dustin Kirk also tallied five points in the win.
Eagles show fight against No. 4 Bluejays
Then, on Saturday, the Eagles fell to Omaha World-Herald No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood, but not before making the Bluejays earn it.
Pittman and Foreman each hit 3-point buzzer-beaters during the first half before Kaden Foust's third-quarter bucket evened the score at 35-35. From there, Ashland outscored its host 23-9 for a 58-44 win, but Pittman was noticeably upbeat after his team's home performance in defeat.
“As a team, we knew we had the chance to be 2-0,” he said. “I think we showed today that we can play with anybody and that's what our goal is — to play with anyone and play good basketball in February.”
Foreman finished with a game-high 23 points, while Sam Kubat had eight and Pittman had five.
Ashland, meanwhile, got 20 points from Cale Jacobsen, but also had two technical fouls as Arlington scrapped and clawed to stay in the contest against a taller, more highly-touted foe.
“We get emotional, but we're able to keep a level head,” Pittman said. “I think that's important. That we're looking out for each other.”
Eventually, though, the Bluejays earned a 10 point lead against Arlington. Foreman completed a three-point play with a foul shot to pull the Eagles within 51-44 during the fourth period, but Ashland earned the win extending the advantage to the final score, 58-44.
