Coaches applaud Sarah Theiler, front, middle, after the Arlington senior signed to play softball and compete in track and field at Doane University. Theiler is joined in the first row by her father and mother, Frank and Mary. In the second row are Arlington track coach Steven Gubbels, from left, Doane coaches Ed Fye and Aurelia Gamch, and Eagle softball coaches Janelle Lorsch and Luke Brenn.