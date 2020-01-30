After Sarah Theiler helped her Arlington basketball team defeat Douglas County West on Monday, the Eagles senior signed to play softball and compete in track and field at Doane University on Tuesday.
Though she was talking about softball specifically, Tigers coach Aurelia Gamch's comments on her newest signee were quite fitting considering.
“(Sarah) is versatile on the field, can play any position,” she said. “And that's what we need.”
Veteran Doane track coach Ed Fye, meanwhile, spoke to the tradition of Arlington athletes at Doane, particularly those with Theiler ties. Both of Sarah's parents, Frank and Mary, were Tigers as is her brother Andy, currently. Catie, her sister, also signed with Doane softball out of high school.
Now, Theiler will join the athletic department as a two-sport athlete. She plans to run indoor track next winter before playing softball in the spring. Early on, the senior Eagle wasn't sure she could do both sports in college.
“Right now, I'm really hoping it goes well this first year so I can keep doing them both,” Theiler said. “I love them both so much.”
The standout is an all-state softball performer, a multiple-time state track and field qualifier and, currently, a starter on the Arlington basketball team. She's an Eagle, but she very much looks forward to being the next Tiger in her family.
“Today is a very big day for me,” Theiler said. “It's kind of like that next step. I went from elementary — AYS (Arlington Youth Sports) — ball, to middle school ball and middle school ball to high school now. And, now, I'm going even higher up to college ball and it's just that next step, but it might be the last step, too.”
That made the AHS senior think Tuesday.
“It's really exciting, but it also shows me the journey I've gone through,” Theiler said. “It's just a big day for me.”
